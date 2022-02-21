South Korean Forces to receive Hensoldt’s Mode 5 IFF systems

A graphic representation of how Hensoldt’s Mode 5 IFF equipment helps avoid friendly fire incidents. Credit: Hensoldt.

South Korean defence firm LIG Nex1 has awarded two contracts to Hensoldt to supply monopulse secondary surveillance radar (MSSR) 2000 ID secondary radars.

The combined value of the contracts stands at nearly $11.36m (€10m) and covers delivery of 20 MSSR 2000 ID secondary radars, test equipment and related services.

The identification-friend-or-foe (IFF) system will support the IFF modernisation programme of the South Korean Armed Forces.

Hensoldt noted that the IFF systems will be installed on several coastal surveillance and air surveillance radars.

The integration will help upgrade the radar systems to the new Nato ‘Mode 5’ standard, a feature that will allow allied forces participating in multinational military operations to operate jointly and safely.

The IFF technology is based on automated electronic signals and the new Mode 5 standard IFF makes use of advanced cryptographic techniques.

These techniques protect the systems from enemy electronic interference while enabling armed forces to recognise friendly platforms accurately by automatically sending interrogation signals.

Transponders serve as a precondition to avoid the unintended firing of friendly forces. It also enables military units to identify hostile forces and avoid friendly fire incidents.

Mode 5 is being incorporated in all western armies. Hensoldt is already under contract to modernise German, French and the UK armed forces’ IFF systems to the Mode 5 standard.

The company currently has more than 500 IFF systems under contract in 42 countries.

In November 2021, Hensoldt secured a deal to deliver IFF technology to support the Bulgarian Armed Forces’ IFF modernisation programme.