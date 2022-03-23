GA-ASI installs first V-tail onto MQ-9B uncrewed aircraft for UK

RAF will procure 16 MQ-9B aircraft. Credit: © 2022 Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has installed the first V-tail onto an MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) destined for the UK Royal Air Force (RAF).

The advanced composite V-tails are manufactured by GKN Aerospace as part of a strategic partnership with GA-ASI.

GKN Aerospace shipped the first V-tail from its facility in Cowes, UK, to GA-ASI in Poway, California, US.

Notably, RAF is procuring 16 MQ-9B aircraft for Intelligence, Surveillance, Targeting and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions. Once they enter service, the RPAs will be known as Protectors.

Related

GA-ASI International Strategic Development vice-president Robert Schoeffling said: “Our companies have worked together for many years, and we’re thrilled to have GKN Aerospace as a strategic supplier for MQ-9B.

“V-tails from GKN Aerospace are not only for the RAF’s Protector, but the global MQ-9B fleet will use these tails manufactured in the UK as well.”

UK Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) Remotely Piloted Air Systems Delivery Team Leader Michelle Sanders said: “This milestone demonstrates the continued progress being made on this important programme which will provide the RAF with a cutting-edge capability.

“As well as equipping the UK Armed Forces for operations now and into the future, this key programme promotes prosperity in the UK and supports highly-skilled jobs.”

Earlier this month, the US State Department approved a $700m possible foreign military sale (FMS) of Ballistic Missile Defense Radar (BMDR) and other associated equipment to the UK.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Airforce Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here