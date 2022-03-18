UK to acquire Ballistic Missile Defense Radar and other systems from US

The UK is set to buy Ballistic Missile Defense Radar (BMDR) and other associated equipment from the US.

The $700m possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) was approved by the US State Department. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) was also informed the US Congress regarding the potential sale.

Previously, the UK Government placed a request to purchase one BMDR and two Command and Control Battle Management and Communications (C2BMC) user nodes, including network capability.

The potential sale will also include the design and construction of a combined radar-equipment shelter; encryption devices; secure communication equipment; and other devices, including spare and repair parts.

It will also include support and testing equipment, personnel training and other logistical services among others.

The primary contractor for the sale will be Lockheed Martin.

Around 15 US government and 100 contractor representatives may be posted in the UK during the construction, installation, integration and testing of the BMDR and C2BMC capabilities.

According to a DSCA statement, the procurement will strengthen the UK’s capability to defend itself and Nato territory from ballistic missile attacks.

The statement added: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the US by improving the security of a Nato ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

