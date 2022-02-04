US State Department approves $4.21bn F-16 aircraft sale to Jordan

The addition of the new F-16s will bolster the Jordanian fighter aircraft fleet. In picture, Wisconsin ANG F-16 Fighting Falcons. Credit: Master Sgt. Paul Gorman/ commons.wikimedia.org.

The US State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of F-16 fighter jets and related equipment to Jordan.

The possible sale is estimated to cost around $4.21bn.

Following the approval, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified US Congress regarding the move.

The Government of Jordan previously placed a request for 12 F-16 C Block 70 aircraft and four F-16 D Block 70 aircraft.

The proposal also included 21 F100-GE-129D engines or F100-PW229EEP engines; 21 Improved Programmable Display Generators; radars; associated weapon systems and technologies among others. The potential sale will also include technical and logistics support services.

Lockheed Martin, Greenville, South Carolina, will be the principal contractor.

The addition of the new F-16s will bolster the Jordanian fighter aircraft fleet and will enable it to combat current and future threats. The procurement will also help in maintaining interoperability with US and coalition forces.

In a statement, the DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-Nato Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.”

Separately, the US State Department also approved another possible sale that will involve the supply of spares and repair parts for the United Arab Emirates’ Homing All the Way Killer (HAWK), PATRIOT and THAAD weapon systems.

The estimated cost of this sale will be around $65m.

Last month, the US approved a potential FMA of MQ-9 Communications Intelligence Sensor Pod Suites to France.