GA-ASI secures contract for Advanced Battle Management System

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has secured an Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) contract worth up to $950m to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

Under the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, GA-ASI will be responsible for maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across domains comprising air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum.

The company will leverage open systems design, modern software and algorithm for JADC2 involving an open architecture family of systems that enable capabilities through multiple integrated platforms.

GA-ASI president David R Alexander said: “We appreciate the opportunity to continue working with the US Air Force on maturing the ABMS construct, which enables JADC2.

“We are always looking for innovative, affordable ways to significantly increase US Government capabilities that address new mission challenges to rapidly improve commanders’ decision making.”



Particularly, JADC2 is a concept that seeks to transform the US Department of Defense’s digital infrastructure and connect sensors from all of the military services into a single network to enable compatibility and facilitate the decision-making process.

In August, SAIC was also selected for ABMS contract.

GA-ASI is an affiliate of General Atomics and focuses on developing remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) systems, radars and electro-optic and related mission systems.

Last month, the company conducted the first flight test of the Rosetta Echo Advanced Payloads (REAP) pod on an MQ-9 RPA.

Related Report GlobalData's Covid-19 Industry Impact Report Get Free Report Latest report from Browse over 50,000 other reports on our store. Visit GlobalData Store

It has also conducted a successful test flight of MQ-9 RPA with the Agile Condor Pod.