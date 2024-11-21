The Typhoon’s (pictured) new defensive capabilities are designed with a data-centric architecture. Credit: sam-whitfield1/Shutterstock.

The EuroDASS consortium, led by Leonardo, ELT Group, Indra, and Hensoldt, has revealed the details of the next-generation electronic warfare (EW) system for the Eurofighter Typhoon.

The consortium members are responsible for the Eurofighter Typhoon’s ‘Praetorian’ defensive suite.

They are collaborating with systems integrator BAE Systems as part of the Typhoon Next Generation initiative.

The development follows the completion of conceptual development and technology flight trials.

The next-generation EW system aims to future-proof the Typhoon against new and emerging threats through to 2060 and beyond.

It will enhance situational awareness and increase survivability.

Key features will comprise advanced complex threat characterisation, digital radio frequency memory capabilities, and interfaces for an external, high-powered electronic attack pod for SEAD missions.

Wideband active electronically scanned array (AESA) electronic counter-measures will be included with power boost for self-protection.

The new system will be a form-fit retrofit option for the in-service defensive aids sub-system, named Praetorian.

It will not affect the outer mould line of the Typhoon or impose restrictions on the current flight envelope, ensuring ease of integration for new and existing aircraft.

The Praetorian Evolution was launched in 2019.

After the concept was finalised, trials in 2023 tested digital receiver and band extension technologies tested on a test aircraft.

In 2024, successful flight trials were conducted on a Eurofighter Typhoon.

The Typhoon’s new defensive capabilities are designed with a data-centric architecture, featuring high-speed, high-bandwidth infrastructure to transmit raw signal data to an advanced central processing hub.

This is expected to enable pilots to identify and prioritise multiple threats simultaneously and at greater ranges.

Cognitive electronic warfare, powered by AI and machine learning, will leverage high-fidelity data to respond to emerging threats.

The in-service Praetorian system is claimed to have protected the aircraft for more than 30 years from threats, including IR and radar-guided missiles.

As part of the ongoing Eurofighter four-nation Phase 4 Enhancement package, this system is being upgraded for optimal integration with Typhoon’s AESA radar options.

This includes the in-service European Common Radar System.

The package was announced in June 2024.