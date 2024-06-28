Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (centre) visits Estonian Armed Forces during snap exercise Okas 2022. Credit: X.

Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is in the running to succeed as the European Union’s (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in the coming months.

“I am honoured by the support of the European Council,” said the Baltic leader on 27 June in a post on the social media platform X. “The next step is… the hearing of the European Parliament – it will be my aim to now reach out to MEPs and achieve their support.”

Kallas – whose formative years were shaped by the Soviet Union, and whose politics now respond to the belligerent Russian President Vladimir Putin – will succeed the Spanish incumbent Josep Borrell in a switch from West to East.

Honoured to be nominated as the candidate for High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Your trust means a lot.



We must continue working together to ensure Europe is an effective global partner to keep our citizens free, safe and prosperous. pic.twitter.com/pbQEWjGjA2 — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) June 27, 2024

A leading voice for defence expansion and championing Western support for Ukraine in the war against Russia, Kallas’ stance on the security climate is clear.

The High Representative is a diplomatic appointment established by the Treaty of Amsterdam in 1999. It encompasses a range of roles as the title suggests; it includes heading up the European Defence Agency and maintaining European interests on an uncertain and fragile world stage.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Around the same time as Kallas’ nomination the incumbent EU Commissioner Ursula Von Der Leyen, who has served in the top job for the last five years, got the nod for a possible second term.

Defence industrial policy

It seems appropriate that Europe may decide to lean on Estonia’s Prime Minister to lead the EU in what will be a transformational expansion of its collective defence industry over the next five years.

In her social media post Kallas pledged to “work on achieving EU unity, protect the EU’s interests and values in the changed geopolitical context…”

Europe’s close cooperation seeks to drive down procurement time and costs through joint funding, ensure uniformity and interoperability in equipment, and raise the global competitiveness of European defence companies. These objectives will be implemented more systematically following the inauguration of the Union’s European Defence Industry Programme.

Established in March, the organisation will mobilise €1.5bn ($1.63bn) of the EU budget throughout 2025-27 to enhance their defence market competitiveness. The idea is to end their short-term measures since the start of the war in Ukraine for a more structural, longer-term approach to strengthening Europe’s defence industrial and technology base with new objectives.

Baltic threat perception

In close proximity to Russia, the threat perception in the Baltic states is reminiscent to the ‘gathering storm’ of the 1930s, and this has made the region vigilant.

This is reflected in their defence budget data, which GlobalData says grew at a compound annual growth rate of 14.8% between 2019 and 2023 – an eye-watering level of growth that was largest in 2022-23, the same time Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Moreover, Estonia’s parliament has passed bills committing the country to spending at least 3% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence for the 2023-2028 period. The state is on track to exceeding this figure and achieving closer to 4% GDP, demonstrating their unbending commitment.

The Baltic example extends to Lithuania, a country that has just reached 3.03% of GDP of defence spending, having approved the latest additional defence funds of €136m to a budget that now boasts €2.3bn.

🇱🇹 Great news for Lithuania’s security! With an additional €136M approved today, our defence budget now stands at a record €2.3B (3.03% of GDP).



Additional funds will fast-track key projects for our military, including new infantry fighting vehicles and air defence systems. pic.twitter.com/ToUeWlXsn0 — Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) June 26, 2024