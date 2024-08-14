Elbit Systems headquarters in Matam, Haifa technology park, Israel. Credit: Zvi Roger/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Elbit Systems Ltd announced on 14 August 2024, its financial results for the second quarter of 2024, ending 30 June, showing solid growth across several key metrics. The company’s revenue for the quarter increased by 12% year-over-year to $1.63bn, up from $1.45bn in the same quarter of 2023.

The company’s gross profit reached $389.7m, representing 24.0% of revenues, a slight decrease from the 25.6% margin recorded in Q2 2023. This was despite increased research and development (R&D) expenditure, which rose to $116.8m, accounting for 7.2% of revenues.

In light of the ongoing military conflict in Gaza, Elbit Systems has experienced an increase in demand for its products from the Israel Ministry of Defence. While some operations have faced disruptions, the company has implemented measures to ensure business continuity and maintain production capabilities.

Elbit Systems remains cautiously optimistic about future growth, with its strong order backlog and continued investments in R&D positioning the company well to navigate the evolving defence landscape. “Our long-term investments in technologies, research and development in collaboration with our key customers, and the expansion of our manufacturing capabilities, enable us to meet our commitments to our customers and to drive the continued growth and focus on profitability of the Company, in alignment with our strategic goals,” said Bezhalel Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems.

Elbit’s diversified portfolio continued to drive performance, with notable growth in its Land segment, which saw a 37% increase in revenue due to heightened ammunition and munition sales in Israel. The C4I and Cyber segment grew by 11%, largely driven by increased sales of radio systems. Similarly, the ISTAR and EW segment reported a 9% growth, supported by strong demand for Electronic Warfare and Electro-Optic systems in Israel and the Asia-Pacific region. The Elbit Systems Of America segment also contributed with an 11% revenue increase, particularly in the Maritime and Warfighter systems sectors.

Operating income for the quarter was $116.5m, equivalent to 7.2% of revenues, up from $101.6m in the previous year. Financial expenses were slightly reduced to $29.1m, down from $32.1m in Q2 2023.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Net income attributable to shareholders grew to $78.4m, or $1.76 per diluted share, compared to $62.4m, or $1.40 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $92.7m, or $2.08 per diluted share, reflecting Elbit’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency.

Elbit’s order backlog stood at $21.1bn as of 30 June 2024, with approximately 69% of these orders originating from outside Israel. The company anticipates that 43% of this backlog will be fulfilled by the end of 2025.

Cash flow from operations showed significant improvement, with $26.0m generated in the first half of 2024, compared to a cash outflow of $210.7m during the same period in 2023. This turnaround was mainly attributed to the increase in contract liabilities, offsetting the rise in inventories and trade receivables.