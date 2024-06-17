The UK MoD is looking to explore new ways to harness civil and commercial space technologies for the defence sector. Credit: UK MoD/Crown copyright

A Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) review found systemic issues in defence-wide UK military procurement and DE&S internal challenges, it was revealed at the Defence Simulation Education and Training (DSET) conference in 2024, which took place between 10-13 June.

Simon Pearce, head of the training and simulation systems portfolio at DE&S, the UK’s arm’s-length defence procurement agency, discussed a comprehensive problem review concerning the state of DE&S and its role within the broader defence sector at DSET 2024 on 11 June.

The problem review process began approximately 18 months prior to the conference as part of an effort to enhance productivity, inject pace into operations, and ensure the delivery of high availability, lethality, resilience, and prosperity within the defence sector. The DE&S undertook a thorough examination of its operations and the larger defence ecosystem to identify critical areas that required attention and improvement.

Pearce highlighted four issues that were considered to be defence-wide concerns, and three that were internal challenges for DE&S.

UK Defence-wide problems

Unrealistic funding allocations and frequently changing defence programmes have fostered an environment of over-optimism, leading to inflated expectations regarding deliverables, according to the account of the DE&S review laid out by Pearce. This overestimation resulted in constant revisions and changes, causing a ripple effect of complications throughout the defence enterprise.

DE&S also found an absence of a clear and consistent understanding across the defence sector regarding DE&S’s specific role and its responsibilities. This ambiguity contributed to inefficiencies and misaligned expectations, further complicating DE&S’s ability to function effectively.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Ineffective prioritisation mechanisms within the defence sector has led to a scenario where DE&S struggled to prioritise its activities efficiently. The issue was exacerbated by the conflicting prioritisation efforts from various frontline commands, each presenting multiple top priorities without a cohesive strategy.

A fragmented and disjointed end-to-end defence acquisition system was also identified as a UK defence-wide problem causing significant friction and wasted effort, hindering the seamless procurement and deployment of defence capabilities.

DE&S internal problems

Internally, DE&S identified a challenge in having multiple incoherent processes across different parts of the organisation, leading to inconsistency and inefficiency in translating these processes into client outcomes.

The organisational Structure was also determined to non-optimised, with structural inefficiency impacting DE&S’s ability to deliver the required outputs efficiently, resulting in reduced satisfaction among both internal and external stakeholders, and damaging the organisation’s reputation and trust.

The review also pointed out ineffective management and deployment of DE&S resources. This problem affected the organisation’s overall performance and its ability to meet strategic objectives.

Implications of the Review

Whilst Pearce’s presentation described the problems and impacts as a part of a current understanding for the functions of the DE&S, he went into some detail to convey how the organisation had changed after interpreting the review’s findings.

The review advanced a strategic realignment within DE&S, focusing on creating more coherent processes and an optimised organisational structure. By addressing the identified problems, DE&S aims to enhance its operational efficiency and stakeholder satisfaction.

It has also led to broader engagement with defence design, leading to the formulation of a new model that integrates strategic direction, planning, and execution more effectively. This model aims to ensure that DE&S and the wider defence sector are better equipped to deliver on their strategic objectives, with a focus on collaboration, early engagement, and a streamlined acquisition process.

Ultimately, the identification and addressing of these problems are expected to lead to more realistic funding allocations, clearer roles and responsibilities, better prioritisation of activities, and a more integrated and efficient acquisition system. Pearce anticipates these to enhance DE&S’s ability to deliver high-quality defence equipment and support, thereby contributing to the overall effectiveness and resilience of the UK’s defence capabilities.