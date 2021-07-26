Cubic wins USAF Small Form Factor Radio Phase 2 task order

A soldier relays information over the radio while on patrol. Credit: ISAF photo / USAF SrA Alexandra Hoachlander.

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) has secured a Small Form Factor (SFF) Radio Phase 2 task order from the US Air Force (USAF).

Valued at around $10m, the contract has been awarded under the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the Data Link Enterprise (DLE).

The latest contract will see Cubic develop two prototype variants, a SFF Software Definable Radio (SDR) and a generic Open Mission Systems/Open Communication Subsystem (OMS/OCS) 3U VPX Air Data Terminal (ADT).

According to the company, Cubic will develop the SFF SDR for a dismounted troop and the OMS/OCS 3U VPX ADT variant will allow the exchange of multiple information types and formats such as full-motion video (FMV).

Furthermore, Cubic will focus on miniaturisation and packaging technology for SFF Phase 2 radio components.



Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions president Mike Knowles said: “Cubic’s innovative and high-performance offering features a novel protected waveform that uniquely meets the airforce’s needs for conducting air to ground communications without risking warfighter safety.

“We are thrilled to have been selected to support Small Form Factor Radio, Phase 2.

“This opportunity expands on the successful work we have accomplished in previous developmental efforts for the airforce.”

Cubic said it will use its protected communications solutions expertise to develop and showcase an advanced capability for the USAF, which helps minimise the size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C).

In June 2019, Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) received an order from the USAF to develop and demonstrate an SFF Radio prototype for the DLE.