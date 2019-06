Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) has received an order from the US Air Force (USAF) to develop and demonstrate a Small Form Factor (SFF) Radio prototype for the Data Link Enterprise (DLE).

The system comprises one ground and one air component to enable ground-to-air and air-to-ground real-time communications.

Cubic’s solution is a lightweight, airborne and ground radio system. It is capable of delivering SFF capability in a compact tactical radio prototype.

It will offer several standard waveforms and an internally developed, protected waveform known as ‘Boomslang’.



Cubic Mission Solutions president Mike Twyman said: “We are very pleased to have been competitively selected by the USAF to develop and demonstrate our cutting-edge small form factor radio solution for the DLE.



“Our system design is based on proven and mature technologies, which we have implemented for a number of successful Department of Defense programmes. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to provide the lowest risk and most capable solution for the DLE.”

The architecture implemented for the company’s SFF technical approach is designed to optimise the functionality and performance of the system.

In addition, the architecture helps minimise the system’s size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) for both the ground and airborne systems.

The solution is modular, scalable and affordable featuring plug and play, open standard interfaces.

Cubic Mission Solutions programme director James Parys said: “With decades of experience in developing systems for airborne and ground platforms, we are able to deliver a cost-effective solution, leveraging enhanced off-the-shelf technologies to build a prototype that will be ready for fielding in future follow on efforts.”

CMS is a subsidiary of Cubic, a US-based provider of systems and services to the transportation and defence markets worldwide.