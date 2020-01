Cubic’s business unit has secured a contract from the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) to supply its P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS).

The Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business division and its principal subcontractor Leonardo DRS will deliver P5CTS airborne subsystems and associated ground subsystems to the airforce.

These subsystems will be integrated with ROKAF aircraft and training infrastructure.

The fourth and fifth-generation interoperable Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) system P5CTS provides high-fidelity, live mission training capabilities for advanced weapons, as well as tactics training.

Cubic Global Defense Air Training Solutions vice-president and general manager Jonas Furukrona said: “We are incredibly excited to deliver the P5CTS system to the ROKAF. This system will enable interoperable instrumented air combat training across the Korean peninsula and the entire fleet of ROKAF combat aircraft well into the 2040s.



“This P5CTS system will also be integrated with existing ROK Army training infrastructure and electronic warfare ranges to deliver a true multi-domain exercise capability.”

P5CTS is a globally fielded system and can be used for joint, multi-service and coalition training.

It offers expanded training capabilities on a common platform with US and coalition forces, including all aircraft in the ROKAF inventory.

During training sorties, the system displays the live-air picture, recording mission data, adjudicating weapons engagements and relaying time, space and positioning information (TSPI) between participating aircraft, and improves real-time and post-mission training.

It features key components such as GPS-enabled, aircraft-mounted airborne instrumentation ‘pods’ plus ground stations.

With these components, aircrew will be able to conduct, monitor and control air combat training and post-flight debriefing.

Last November, Cubic Global Defense secured a contract to supply P5CTS to the US Air Force (USAF).