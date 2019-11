The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a contract to Cubic Global Defense to supply P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS).

Under the contract, Cubic will deliver additional P5CTS pods for the USAF. The order also includes pods and related ground subsystems for a foreign military sale customer, whose identity was not disclosed.

Cubic’s P5CTS air combat training system is designed to provide users with live mission training capabilities for advanced weapons and tactics training.

The system features real-time air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons simulations and live monitoring capabilities.

Cubic Global Defense air training solutions general manager Jonas Furukrona said: “Cubic, along with principal subcontractor for the airborne instrumentation pod Leonardo DRS, are very pleased to continue delivering our P5CTS to the USAF and our international customers.



“With over 2,000 P5CTS pods and associated ground systems in use around the world today, this large order from the USAF demonstrates the continued training value P5CTS provides on a daily basis from unit level training up to large force training exercises such as Red Flag.”

The P5CTS helps improve US and coalition air combat training. It is by the USAF, US Marine Corps, US Navy and coalition partners.

It allows users to continuously relay time, space, position information (TSPI) of the aircraft during training exercises.

Furukrona added: “Cubic and Leonardo DRS are continually making capability improvements to the system in support of the USAF goal of sustaining the P5CTS programme of record beyond 2030.”

The company’s P5CTS training platform provides troops with scalable instrumentation solutions.

The ground stations enable the aircrew to carry out ‘air combat training and post-flight debriefing’.