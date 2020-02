IMP Aerospace & Defence unit Cascade Aerospace and Thai Aviation Industries (TAI) have partnered to support the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) C-130H Hercules aircraft enhancement programme.

Under the programme, Cascade will perform a rainbow fitting replacement on the aircraft. The partnership will involve knowledge transfer to TAI.

The partnership agreement has been signed by TAI managing director Siripol Sirisabya and Cascade EVP and COO Kevin Lemke.

This will help TAI boost its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities.

Replacement work will commence in April in Thailand and is expected to be completed by February 2022.



Work under the contract will be completed in Thailand jointly by Cascade technicians and TAI representatives.

The first C-130H aircraft rainbow fitting replacement will be carried out only by Cascade technicians with TAI technicians observing the whole process.

Work on the second and third aircraft will be done by TAI technicians with the help of technicians from Cascade.

TAI technicians, with support from on-site supervisors from Cascade C-130 technical service representative, will be responsible for completing work on the remaining aircraft.

Cascade Aerospace has extensive experience in C-130 rainbow fittings replacements. To date, the Canadian aerospace and defence contractor has completed more than 60 replacements.

In October 2018, Cascade entered a long-term exclusive agreement to provide Kellstrom’s Digital Fuel Quantity Measurement Solution (DFQMS) upgrade installation for C-130 aircraft.

In January the same year, Cascade was awarded a contract for the upgrade of avionics of one Fuerza Aérea Mexicana (FAM) L-100 (C-130) Hercules aircraft.