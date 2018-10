Canadian company Cascade Aerospace has entered a long-term exclusive agreement with Kellstrom Defense Aerospace to support the upgrade installation for the C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.

As part of the partnership, Cascade will serve as the preferred installation provider for Kellstrom’s Digital Fuel Quantity Measurement Solution (DFQMS) upgrade.

Under the deal, Cascade Aerospace will be responsible for completing the DFQMS installation design and certification for the C-130 aircraft type.



In addition, the company will operate as the exclusive supplier of the A-Kit, which includes wiring harnesses that are external to the fuel tanks, installation hardware, and brackets. It will provide customer engineering support for field installations across the globe.

Kellstrom Defense Aerospace engineered products segment leader Scott Wooden said: “Kellstrom Defense is excited to work with Cascade Aerospace on the DFQMS A-Kit and system certification.

“This partnership will enable us to offer the improved performance and reliability of our new fuel quantity indication system and provide a seamless upgrade for global C-130 operators.

“Cascade’s years of C-130 experience, as well as being a Lockheed Martin-authorised C-130 Hercules service centre, makes them an ideal partner to certify this needed platform upgrade.”

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, C-130 Hercules has been designed to drop bombs, retrieve satellites in mid-air, carry out reconnaissance and attack ground targets with cannons.

Travelling at a speed of 400mph, the aircraft has a range of 2,000 miles and is deployed primarily to transport troops and equipment in the combat zone through airdrop or short runways.