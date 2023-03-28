Image of a US Navy’s P-8A Poseidon aircraft landing at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elisha Smith.

The Government of Canada has submitted a letter of request (LOR) for the procurement of new aircraft under the Canadian multi-mission aircraft (CMMA) programme.

The latest development was confirmed by the Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) via a media statement on 27 March.

This procurement effort is a part of the US government’s foreign military sales (FMS) initiative.

Through LOR, the Canadian government has highlighted its requirements for up to 16 CMMAs and has requested an offer for the same.

The specific requirements stated in the LOR include related equipment, initial servicing support along with access to intellectual property and technical data.

The latest announcement comes after Canada issued a Request for Information (RFI) in February last year.

After the RFI, the Canadian government concluded that P-8A Poseidon aircraft, developed by Boeing, is the ‘only aircraft’ that can meet the operational requirements of CMMA.

The new CMMA fleet will replace the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) existing fleet of CP-140 Aurora maritime surveillance aircraft.

However, PSPC’s statement informed that issuing LOR will not ‘commit’ Canada to buy P-8A Poseidon and that this aircraft will continue to remain in ‘Options Analysis’.

According to the statement, the aircraft’s finalisation will be subject to the availability, capability offered, pricing and its benefits to the Canadian industry.

In a statement, Boeing said: “The P-8A is a proven multi-mission capability that meets all requirements and will protect Canada’s oceans and its borders for future generations. We look forward to working with the US and Canadian governments to finalise this sale under FMS process.

“Together with our Canadian industry partners ― CAE, GE Aviation Canada, IMP Aerospace & Defence, KF Aerospace, Honeywell Aerospace Canada, Raytheon Canada, and StandardAero ― we are committed to delivering 100% Industrial and Technical Benefits that will significantly grow Canada’s aerospace and defence industry.”