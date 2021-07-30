CACI wins US AFSC contract to expand support of OO-ALC mission

Ogden Air Logistics Complex (OO-ALC) supports several USAF weapon systems, including aircraft such as F-16 Fighting Falcon. Credit: USAF / Master Sgt Andy Dunaway.

CACI International has secured an Air Force Automated Test System Sustainment Initiative II (ATSSI II) contract from the US Air Force Sustainment Center (AFSC).

Under the nine-year single-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, CACI will expand AFSC’s support of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex’s (OO-ALC) mission.

It has a cumulative value of $496m.

The OO-ALC provides logistics, support, maintenance and distribution for the USAF’s F-35 Lightning II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, A-10 Thunderbolt and F-22 Raptor aircraft.

CACI president and CEO John Mengucci said: “Automated testing and modernisation of legacy test systems is a complex challenge.



“We are proud to bring our highly-skilled workforce and mission technology to expand our partnership with the US Air Force to ensure their critical systems are resilient and ready for the connected battlespace of today and tomorrow.”

The ATSSI II contract furthers the company’s automated test system support to much complex component, sub-system and system testing in support of crucial USAF missions.

Under the latest IDIQ contract, a team of CACI programme engineers and software developers will design and execute critical test automation.

According to CACI, this automation ensures operational safety, suitability, and effectiveness of multiple weapon systems and sub-systems of the US Air Force.

Furthermore, the company’s software technologies, industrial process controls and quality systems help advance the AFSC’s OO-ALC mission.

In July last year, CACI secured a contract from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Chief Architect Integration Office for the demonstration of capability across various platforms.