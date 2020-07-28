CACI wins USAF contract to demonstrate capability across platforms

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

CACI International has secured a contract from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Chief Architect Integration Office for the demonstration of capability across various platforms.

Under the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, CACI will also be responsible for the maturation and proliferation of capability across different domains.

The company will leverage open systems design, modern software and algorithm development to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

CACI’s latest contract is part of a multiple award for the provision of development and operation of systems across diverse domains, including air, land, sea, space, cyber, and the electromagnetic spectrum.

Using an open architecture family of systems, the contract will enable capabilities through multiple integrated platforms.



CACI president and CEO John Mengucci said: “CACI stands ready to provide critical mission expertise and technology to the US Air Force’s (USAF) JADC2 effort, to help US forces integrate operations across all domains and against any adversary.”

CACI executive chairman and board chairman Dr J P London said: “CACI is prepared to provide the integrated and multidomain capabilities the US military requires, as our country faces a more complex array of threats than ever before.”

In December last year, CACI International won a contract to provide services to help the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in advancing its command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) programmes.

As part of the five-year task order with a ceiling value of around $438m, the company also supported the AFRL in other functional areas.