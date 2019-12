CACI International has received a contract to provide services to help the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in advancing its Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) programmes.

The five-year task order has a ceiling value of around $438m and will also see the company supporting the AFRL in other functional areas.

CACI was awarded the task order through the Network-Centric Solutions-2 (NETCENTS-2) contract vehicle.

The contract requires the company to develop emerging technology and sustain the US Air Force’s Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS) weapons system and other C4ISR programmes.

The contract also includes providing mission expertise on ‘multi-domain integration of intelligence and operations across air, space, and cyberspace’.



CACI will also provide support in areas such as advanced geospatial intelligence (GEOINT), artificial intelligence / machine learning, and signals intelligence (SIGINT).

The firm will leverage SAFE Agile processes to help AFRL improve operational and mission effectiveness, as well as information security.

It will also execute new methods to analyse, access, and disseminate information across intelligence community and airforce domains.

CACI International president and CEO John Mengucci said: “CACI experts possess critical expertise supporting the Air Force Research Laboratory and the technology to support the service’s multidomain operations.”

In 2017, CACI won a $51m NETCENTS-2 task order to provide software development support for the 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron.

The company also received a potential $810m contract to modernise and sustain the US Air Force’s mobile command and control systems.