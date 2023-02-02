An unarmed Minuteman III ICBM launches during an operation test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. Credit: US Space Force photo by Chris Okula/Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy/US Air Force.

The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a contract to Boeing for providing guidance subsystem support for the LGM-30 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The estimated ceiling value of this indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, sole-source contract is approximately $1.6bn.

As the prime contractor, Boeing will be responsible for the ICBM’s guidance systems by maintaining and ensuring their around-the-clock readiness and accuracy.

The company will provide associated services over the next 16 years, until February 2039.

The work location for this contract will primarily be Ogden, Utah; and Heath, Ohio, US. The company said that the new award will support a significant number of direct and indirect employment roles in the two work areas.

According to a US Department of Defense contract announcement, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Hill Air Force Base, Utah is the contracting activity.

Boeing Strategic Deterrence Systems programme director Ted Kerzie said: “We built the Minuteman’s guidance system, so no one knows it like Boeing. Our highly specialised facilities and top-flight engineers enable us to sustain it with unmatched quality and precision.”

Boeing-built LGM-30 Minuteman is the backbone of the US nuclear triad and is controlled by the Air Force Global Strike Command.

The solid-fuel, three-stage strategic weapon system has already registered more than 40 million hours of continuous operation.

The latest award will further ensure that this long-range ICBM continues to work efficiently and safely to provide strategic deterrence to the nation.

Boeing claimed that it is the only company that has provided continuous support for the US’ ICBM subsystems, including guidance, ground, propulsion and re-entry.

In September 2021, Boeing secured a contract to provide repair and overhaul services for the Minuteman III missile guidance system.