Photograph of an F-15EX at USAF base Eglin, in Florida on 11 March 2021. This aircraft is an affordable and fast combat aircraft that Boeing hopes the Polish Air Force may consider acquiring as a highly interoperable fighter jet alongside its existing American F-16s and forthcoming F-35As. Credit: DVIDS.

Boeing showcased the F-15EX fighter jet at the MPSO Defense Industry Exhibition early this month in Kielce, Poland in the hopes of coaxing the host country into adopting the American-manufactured aircraft.

Poland already has an expanding track record of adopting American-made platforms as the nation’s defence strategy looks to interoperate with its US ally in response to Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, and to leverage the innovative military solutions in the west that outpace Russia’s desperate industrial output.

In June, Poland even purchased a distributed interactive simulation-based systems integration laboratory from the US Department of Defense, which will ensure that both countries keep pace with integrating emerging technologies to their systems.

“Poland’s interest in the F-15EX confirms its dedication to the preparedness and effectiveness of its military forces,” said Tim Flood, senior director of Global Business Development for Europe and the Americas. “The F-15EX offers superior interoperability, supportability and affordability along with a robust industry plan that would support Poland’s goal of developing independent defense capabilities.”

Boeing developed the F-15EX, a next-generation fighter aircraft, used by the US Air Force, which has already inducted two units while intending to procure a total of 144. It is the latest iteration of the F-15 Eagle Mission Design Series and an upgraded version of the F-15 fourth-generation fighter jet.

How will the F-15EX fit into the Polish Air Force?

Currently, the Polish Air Force employs 32 MiG 29 fighters and 48 F-16 C and D variants, 36 and 12 units respectively according to GlobalData.

Both F-16 variants are Block 52 aircraft, these ought to be upgraded to Block 70 – in which the original equipment manufacturer Lockheed Martin will upgrade the fourth-generation jet with fifth-generation capabilities.

Additionally, the Polish government is currently awaiting the production of its 32 F-35A Lightning II fleet in in the state of Georgia, US. The F-15EX will provide the capability to carry a large number of missiles in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft and provide firepower to destroy threats detected by the F-35’s sensor suite during combat operations.

At the same time, due to the F-15 balances affordability, very high speed, a heavy-weapon payload capacity, digital backbone and open architecture, it offers an alternative to the Air Force’s existing F-16s that are slower, yet more manoeuvrable.