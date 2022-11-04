BAE Systems to continue delivering avionics support for Eurofighter jets

An aerial image of two Typhoon multi-role aircraft from 17 Squadron RAF in flight above the clouds. Credit: Sgt Jack Pritchard/© MOD Crown Copyright/commons.wikimedia.org.

BAE Systems has been contracted to continue delivering support and services for the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft in service with the air forces of founding nations.

The countries include the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The total estimated value of the new five-year contract is approximately £80m.

Work managed by BAE Systems primarily includes providing service and repair support for key avionics equipment of the aircraft such as displays, helmet-mounted displays and flight control.

The associated work is being carried out at the company’s facility in Rochester, UK. This site majorly focuses on delivering avionics service and support.

The continuous support will ensure that Eurofighter Typhoon jets across the four nations’ air forces are mission-ready and can be deployed at anytime and anywhere.

BAE Systems Rochester facility senior project manager Jim Whittington said: “BAE Systems’ avionics service and support team helps our customers ensure that Typhoon is ready to secure our skies and support the UK’s international allies 24/7, 365 days a year.

“The flexibility within these services will help increase our customers’ flying capability, whereby we are able to meet any additional service demands.”

Meanwhile, BAE Systems is also working under a UK Ministry of Defence arrangement, namely the Typhoon Total Availability Enterprise contract.

Under this arrangement, the company has engaged an integrated team based at RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire, to troubleshoot and perform repair works.

The Eurofighter defence programme has secured more than 100,000 employment opportunities across Europe.

As many as 681 Eurofighter jets have so far been purchased by around nine countries worldwide.

In June, the Nato Eurofighter Tornado Development, Production and Logistics Management Agency finalised a contract to acquire 20 latest generation Typhoons for Spain.