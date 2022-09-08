View all newsletters
September 8, 2022

BAE Systems to provide additional EPAWSS for US F-15E and F-15EX aircraft

The latest EPAWSS production award takes the value of original contract to $351m.

BAE Systems EPAWSS US
An F-15E Strike Eagle flies in the US Central Command area of responsibility. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes.

BAE Systems has secured a contract to provide additional Eagle passive active warning and survivability systems (EPAWSS) for the US Air Force’s (USAF) fighter jets.

Awarded by Boeing, the contract has been placed as part of the USAF’s modernisation programme for F-15E and F-15EX Eagle aircraft.

The new low-rate initial production (LRIP) lot 2 contract increases the value of the original EPAWSS production award to $351m.

It will help commence the production of more EPAWSS solutions and spares under the latest contract, which also includes the delivery of units required for test and development.

Meanwhile, Boeing will continue its work to install EPAWSS on the F-15EXs and existing F-15Es.

BAE Systems EPAWSS LRIP programme director Bridget McDermott said: “EPAWSS production is growing as the US Department of Defense (DoD) signals the long-term importance of F-15s to the strategic fleet.

“These aircraft bring speed, manoeuvrability, and payload to the fight, and now with EPAWSS, they can better detect and protect against modern threats.”

Prior to the receipt of the LRIP lot 2 production order, BAE Systems completed the delivery of the EPAWSS flight bundle software package that provides new capabilities to the system.

A major milestone in the USAF’s modernisation programme was noted in July, when the two companies started integrating the EPAWSS solution onto the two operational F-15E aircraft.

Once integrated, the next-generation digital electronic warfare (EW) system will allow the USAF’s fighter jets to operate in modern combat scenarios with dense radio frequency environments.

Boeing has already installed EPAWSS hardware on a total of eight developmental test F-15 aircraft.

The company is now installing EW systems on the new F-15EX at its production facility in St Louis, Missouri, US.

