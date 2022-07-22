Boeing starts EPAWSS integration on USAF’s first two F-15E aircraft

Boeing will equip the new EPAWSS system on a total of 43 F-15E Strike Eagle fighter aircraft. Credit: © Boeing.

Boeing has commenced the integration of new electronic warfare (EW) system onto the US Air Force’s (USAF) first two F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft.

The new system is being upgraded as part of the F-15 fighter aircraft modernisation programme.

Under this modernisation effort, a total of 43 F-15E fighter aircraft will be equipped with the Eagle passive active warning and survivability system (EPAWSS).

The development, production and integration of the EPAWSS system on the USAF’s aircraft is a collaborative effort of Boeing and BAE Systems.

The modernisation aims to provide a transformational overhaul to the F-15 fleet’s survivability.

With the integration of EPAWSS, the fighter jets will receive advanced capabilities to detect and counter ground and airborne threats while enhancing battlefield situational awareness.

Boeing F-15 programmes vice-president Prat Kumar said: “The EPAWSS makes the most of mission effectiveness and survivability for the F-15 in contested environments, and further strengthens a highly capable, lethal aircraft.

“With EPAWSS, the F-15E and F-15EX have successfully proven they can perform across a large force environment to penetrate advanced enemy air defences and improve mission flexibility.”

This EPAWSS EW system will also be integrated into the USAF’s F-15EX Eagle II next-generation fighter aircraft.

Boeing’s new F-15EX aircraft will replace the USAF’s F-15C.

The USAF received its first F-15EX aircraft in July 2020, followed by the delivery of the second combat aircraft in April 2021.

Following the second delivery, the two new F-15EX equipped with EPAWSS suite took part in the exercise Northern Edge in May 2021.

The exercise allowed the two fighter jets to demonstrate their operational potential in a highly contested and complex environment.