BAE Systems to supply additional guidance system for LRASM programme

The air-launched LRASM is intended for airborne platforms such as F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, P-8A Poseidon, B-1B Lancer and F-35 Lightning II aircraft. Credit: BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has been awarded a $38m contract to support the long-range anti-ship missile (LRASM) programme.

Awarded by Lockheed Martin, the contract will see the company provide additional guidance systems for the precision strike weapon.

In February last year, Lockheed Martin was awarded a $414m contract for the combined Lot 4/5 production of LRASM for the US Air Force (USAF) and the US Navy.

BAE Systems’ advanced radiofrequency (RF) sensors or guidance systems will allow LRASM to strike high-value, specific maritime threats.

The RF sensors are capable of penetrating enemy air defences from a long range in electromagnetic warfare environments.

This sensor uses target cueing data and semi-autonomous guidance to locate and attack targets, accurately along with minimising the dependence on GPS navigation, networking links and airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms.

BAE Systems Small Form Factor product line director Larry Glennon said: “We’re advancing the state of small electronic warfare systems through our efficient LRASM seeker design, which delivers discriminating capabilities at an affordable cost.

“Our seeker enables the US Navy, US Air Force, and our allies to find the proverbial needle in the haystack with high-performance, multi-mission missiles.”

All the work related to the guidance systems is carried out at BAE Systems’ advanced manufacturing facilities in Greenlawn, New York; Wayne, New Jersey; and Nashua, New Hampshire, US.

The anti-ship missile provides a capable precision strike weapon to the warfighters. The air-launched LRASM is intended for surface vessels, using Mark 41 Vertical Launching System and for various aircraft.

It includes F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighters, B-1B Lancer bombers, F-35 Lightning II aircraft and P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

The missiles are already in use with the US Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and USAF’s B-1B aircraft.