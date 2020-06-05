Alion to provide engineering support to AFLCMC

Alion Science and Technology has won a $39m US Air Force (USAF), Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) task order to provide engineering support to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).

Awarded under the US Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (DoD IAC), Defense Systems Technical Area Task (DS TAT), the contract will support AFLCMC intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and Special Operations Force (SOF) Directorate.

The five-year multiple-award contract has been issued by the Air Force Installation Contracting Agency.

Under the task order, the company will support the USAF with engineering, airworthiness, system security and assurance.

It will also provide risk management analyses, which will help in developing, implementing and executing product logistics, sustainment and acquisition across the ISR aeronautical weapon systems portfolio.



Several systems components are witnessing Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages (DMSMS) and reliability, maintainability, quality, supportability, and interoperability (RMQSI) issues given the age of the systems.

These issues require the need to implement engineering analysis and testing programmes to find out ways to improve aircraft systems, which ultimately will help to improve the reliability of equipment and reduce support costs.

Alion senior vice-president and general manager Todd Stirtzinger said: “Maintaining fleet readiness is critical for our military to succeed.

“Alion has a high level of expertise in engineering, avionics, airworthiness and cyber with the right team in place to meet the needs of this programme.

“Alion’s risk management, logistics analysis, and cost analysis tools and methodologies will excel the government’s ability to implement programmes to track equipment reliability, plan for risk mitigation and sustain lifecycle management of aircraft.

“Our agile methodologies will allow for quick execution of new requirements.”

In February, Alion was selected to demonstrate its ‘Virtual Sandbox’ mixed-reality (MR) tactical wargaming system.