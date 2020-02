Alion Science and Technology has been selected to demonstrate its ‘Virtual Sandbox’ mixed-reality (MR) tactical wargaming system.

The Alion technology will participate in the US Air Force (USAF) Future of Wargaming challenge.

The wargaming showcase will be held from 25 to 26 February in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. This phase focuses on a game development environment that will allow emerging technology concepts testing on the battlefield in a short period of time.

Alion is one of 24 companies selected to present its solutions to AFWERX, USAF and the US Joint Forces.

Alion’s ‘Virtual Sandbox’ MR tactical system is designed to combine many data sets to form live virtual simulations for wargaming.



The system and the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE) will aid the development of Cloud-based, DevSecOps driven, wargaming Novel Distributed Integrated Concept Environment (NoDICE).

Alion manages and operates the NCTE.

Some of these data sets include intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), radio frequency (RF), live, virtual, and constructive (LVC), and full-motion video (FMV).

Integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) with artificial intelligence (AI) has allowed the team to utilise real-world experiences along with real-time model development.

Alion Cyber Network Solutions senior vice-president Katie Selbe said: “Alion’s solution for wargaming aligns to the DoD’s DevSecOps reference design while pulling in lessons learned from the DoD’s Big Data Platform (BDP) and the Navy Continuous Training Environment.

“Alion pairs off-the-shelf technology from the government and commercial sectors with Open Source Software (OSS) to take advantage of innovations and best practices for wargaming.

“This has allowed the team to rapidly create 2D, 3D, AR, VR, and other solutions for wargaming and training.”

The MR AFWERX Challenge includes $150,000 initial award budget. So far, six companies have been awarded an additional $4m of prototype funding.