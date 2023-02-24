Officials of L3Harris International and Edge Group signing MoU at IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi. Credit: © 2023 EDGE PJSC Group.

Edge Group’s entity AL TAIF has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US-based aerospace and defence company L3Harris Technologies’ subsidiary L3Harris International.

The partnership agreement was finalised during the ongoing International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2023 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The new collaboration has been established to identify and explore potential opportunities to develop military communications solutions, as well as provide associated maintenance services in the UAE.

The UAE-based firm AL TAIF primarily works to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for various military platforms and equipment.

AL TAIF CEO Saif Al Dahbashi said: “As the premier centre of excellence for comprehensive lifecycle support of defence systems in the region, AL TAIF’s holistic MRO offering and extensive technical curriculum positions AL TAIF as an ideal recurrent partner for L3Harris.

“We are proud to be working with such an esteemed defence technology organisation and look forward to opportunities in communications systems and maintenance presented by our joint effort.”

The company also provides crucial lifecycle sustainment services and technical capabilities to ensure assets’ performance and mission readiness.

AL TAIF currently owns and operates 11 workshops and a mobile unit in different locations to address its customers’ MRO needs.

Meanwhile, L3Harris specialises in developing resilient combat systems, cyber-defence and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions.

L3Harris International UAE sales and business development senior director Kevin Steubing said: “AL TAIF continues to be an exceptional partner to L3Harris as we continue to forge effective collaborations.

“Its extensive knowledge and vast experience as a leading MRO solutions company will certainly result in transformative programmes within our target arena.”

Edge Group recently signed multiple contracts to support the UAE Armed Forces.