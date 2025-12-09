D-Fend Solutions has been recognized in the 2025 Airforce Technology Excellence Awards in the Adaptive Counter-UAS category for its EnforceAir2 system, which delivers robust protection and operational continuity for military, government and critical infrastructure users. This recognition reflects the system’s proven operational effectiveness across complex, high-visibility mission environments and its international validation by leading defense and security authorities and operational deployments, highlighting safe, precise mitigation as a core strength.

The company won the award for its non‑kinetic, RF‑cyber approach to safely taking control of hostile drones and integrating seamlessly into layered defense at high‑visibility operations.

RF-cyber takeover: a non-kinetic, non-jamming Counter-UAS approach

EnforceAir2’s core differentiator is its radio-frequency, cyber-based takeover of hostile drones without resorting to broad jamming or kinetic defeat. The system passively detects and identifies unique communication protocols used by commercial drones, distinguishes between authorized and unauthorized UAS, and then severs the link to the original pilot to take control. From there, operators can route the drone safely and land it in a predefined area—without triggering a return-to-home or other emergency behaviors that could create hazards. This precise mitigation is pertinent in environments where collateral risks are unacceptable, including high-visibility events, government facilities, and dense urban corridors.

EnforceAir2 can operate in autonomous or manual modes and does not require line of sight. The capability to disconnect a drone from its controller and safely landing itis valuable when authorities need to neutralize a threat in place with minimal disruption. These attributes address limitations of traditional jamming or kinetic options, which can interfere with legitimate communications, impact authorized drones, or risk debris—shortcomings that are especially problematic around critical infrastructure, military bases, government facilities and other sensitive sites.

Adaptability and deployment flexibility

Deployment flexibility is central to EnforceAir2’s operational value . The system supports tactical tripod deployment for rapid ground-level or elevated coverage, stationary (pole-mount, rooftop or open-area sites) installations, vehicle-mounted use for mobility, and a backpack configuration for stealth and tactical operations. Seamless Operational Flexibility (SOF) enables quick setup and fast conversion between configurations through lock-and-release mechanisms, supporting both short to medium-term stationary deployments for tactical teams and rapid redeployment as mission needs evolve. This flexibility aligns with a layered, multi-technology C-UAS posture in which EnforceAir2 complements other systems to broaden coverage and address varied threat profiles, including kamikaze drones and deception techniques.

Counter-UAS for Air Force and high-visibility missions

D-Fend Solutions’ EnforceAir system is field-proven in securing mission-critical, strategic, and operationally sensitive airspace for defense and national security operations. Its unique RF-cyber, non-kinetic approach enables precise detection, controlled mitigation, and safe takeover of unauthorized drones—delivering operational continuity and force protection in complex, secured environments.

Participation in various governmental research programs further validates EnforceAir’s capacity for non-disruptive, selective mitigation, ensuring that authorized UAVs and core communications remain unaffected even during the neutralization of hostile drones. The system’s 360-degree, long-range protection extends across airbases, critical facilities, and sensitive airspace.

These same characteristics—precision, situational awareness, minimal interference, and controlled landing—are essential for Air Force bases, facilities, assets, and security operations where mission assurance and the continuity of protected activities are priorities. High-profile deployments include the safeguarding of senior leaders, dignitaries, and national security events, demonstrating EnforceAir’s effectiveness for Air Force, military, and homeland defence needs. The system’s ability to locate drone, take-off, and pilot positions contributes to tactical situational awareness and rapid response. Together, precise detection, targeted mitigation, and operational continuity demonstrate EnforceAir2’s suitability for demanding mission environments where broad jamming or kinetic options are constrained or inappropriate.

Company Profile

D-Fend Solutions is the leading global provider of field-proven, RF cyber-driven, non-kinetic, AI-enhanced, counter-drone takeover solutions for sensitive and challenging environments. By focusing on the acute threat, the most dangerous drones, the company’s technology enables organizations around the world to maintain full control, safety, and continuity during rogue drone incidents and be prepared for future threats. EnforceAir, their core offering, autonomously executes radio frequency (RF) cyber-takeovers of rogue drones as a standalone, multilayer, or integrated system, delivering safe landings and controlled outcomes.

