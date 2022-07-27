ZeroEyes to integrate AI-based gun detection with UGVs at Minot AFB

ZeroEyes has received funding from the US Department of Air Force’s (DAF) innovation arm AFWERX to research and develop (R&D) uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) threat detection.

This $1,200,000 grant is part of the Direct-to-Phase II small business innovation research (SBIR)

With this grant, the company will work to integrate its artificial intelligence (AI) gun detection software with UGVs at the US Air Force’s (USAF) Minot Air Force base (AFB), which houses Minuteman III nuclear missile forces and the B-52 Bomber aircraft.

Minot AFB Innovation: Atomic Spark director captain Matthew Matuszak said: “The integration of ZeroEyes technology will enable our UGV cameras to detect a gun threat and trigger an alert to our security personnel within three-five seconds.

“This innovative technology adds an extra layer of protection for our airmen, radically improving our response times and ability to deter a potential attack.”

The latest grant will allow ZeroEyes to evaluate the real-world use cases for integrating the AI-based gun detection software into the UGV’s mobile cameras that will identify the weapons.

This platform can automatically detect the threat and prompt the UGV to interdict, delay, deter and disorient the active shooters with non-lethal strobes and high-pitched sirens to alert the USAF personnel.

ZeroEyes co-founder and CEO Mike Lahiff said: “This project is designed to save lives by empowering uncrewed vehicles to both detect and delay active shooters until first responders, armed with crucial situational intel, arrive on the scene.”

The latest announcement comes after the company recently received a $750,000 grant for the R&D of drone-robot-enabled active shooter deterrence (DRASD) at Ellsworth AFB.

In October 2021, the company also secured a contract to install its AI-based weapons detection solution DeepZero at Tyndall AFB.