ZeroEyes to install AI gun detection software at Tyndall Air Force Base

ZeroEyes artificial intelligence (AI) for real time weapons detection and alerts. Credit: ZeroEyes / PRNewsWire.

Artificial intelligence (AI) weapons detection platform ZeroEyes has secured a contract to install its AI-based weapons detection solution DeepZero.

Under the contract, the company’s DeepZero solution will be installed at Tyndall Air Force Base (AFB) in Florida, US.

The contract has a period of one year. It also has an option to be extended for an additional two years.

ZeroEyes secured the latest contract after the company demonstrated its DeepZero software at the AFWERX Security Flightline of the Future challenge.

ZeroEyes 325th Security Forces Squadron commander major Jordan Criss said: “ZeroEyes is a welcomed force multiplier that will be a tremendous enhancement for our defenders.



“This system will increase the situational awareness for our response forces through advanced threat detection analytics and automated threat alerting providing both a rapid and accurate response.

“During an active shooter situation time is critical and saving time means saving lives.”

According to the company, Tyndall Air Force will serve as the US military’s first base to make use of advanced analytics.

ZeroEyes’ DeepZero AI weapon detection system combines with existing security cameras to rapidly track and identify the number of shooters and guns.

ZeroEyes CEO Mike Lahiff said: “In today’s fast-paced and ever-changing security landscape it is critical for our military to have the most advanced technology available to protect our defenders both globally and domestically.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to work with the men and women at Tyndall Air Force Base to add a layer of security to its operations.”

In April this year, ZeroEyes was chosen to provide an active shooter deterrence capability for the US Department of Defense (DoD). This capability development and integration will be carried out under the USAF AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract.

