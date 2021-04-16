ZeroEyes to develop active shooter deterrence capability for US DoD

Artificial intelligence (AI) weapons detection platform ZeroEyes has been selected to provide an active shooter deterrence capability for the US Department of Defense (DoD).

The capability development and integration will be carried out under the US Air Force (USAF) AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract.

ZeroEyes CEO Mike Lahiff said: “In today’s fast-paced and ever-changing security landscape it is critical for the DoD and our military to have the most advanced technology available to protect our people and interests globally and domestically.

“This type of financial support helps companies such as ZeroEyes continue to innovate and bring solutions to the military and market at large.”

The company will make use of its proprietary AI-based weapons detection solution and small hand-held drones for the solution.



The contract value or timeframe for delivery of the capability have not been disclosed.

ZeroEyes Business Development vice-president and federal team head Dustin Kisling said: “This opportunity to work with the Department of Defense will allow ZeroEyes to provide an innovative active shooter response capability that marries our cutting-edge analytics with advanced tactical drones, resulting in a much-needed deterrence solution.”

AFWERX programme seeks to encourage innovation and address tough challenges while serving the needs of the service.

It encourages and facilitates ‘connections across industry, academia and the military’ to develop ‘transformative opportunities’.