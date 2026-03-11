Evolution Space hypersonic launch past the Karman Line, April 2023. Credit: Evolution Space/PRNewswire.

X-Bow Systems has entered into an agreement to acquire Evolution Space, a provider of “rapidly-responsive” solid rocket motors (SRMs).

The acquisition will enhance X-Bow’s production capacity and hypersonic technology to address “urgent” Department of Defense (DoD) requirements and support the “reindustrialisation” of the US defence sector, X-Bow said in a statement released on 10 March 2026.

Evolution Space produces solid rocket motors for space research and defence applications from its headquarters in Mojave, California and advanced manufacturing facility at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

The company specialises in custom-designed motors, propellants, and subsystems essential to the industry.

The agreement involves the Mississippi facility, which will increase X-Bow’s capabilities in energetics manufacturing and hypersonic technology.

By integrating this site and Evolution Space’s expertise, X-Bow plans to address munitions shortages and support national security goals through enhanced domestic production.

The acquisition also provides access to proprietary advancements in propellants, igniters, high burn-rate SRM technology, and hypersonic propulsion systems.

The deal also incorporates Evolution Space’s experience with rapid prototyping and testing.

X-Bow expects to close the transaction in March or April.

X-Bow chief strategy officer Mark Kaufman said: “This strategic move is about answering our nation’s call for increased munitions production with speed and scale. By integrating Evolution Space’s space-proven and hypersonic capabilities, X-Bow is uniquely positioned to meet the Department of War’s urgent demand for a broader range of critical applications and contribute to a more resilient national defence infrastructure.”

Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow is a non-traditional producer of advanced manufactured SRMs and sub-orbital launch services.

The company has three successful national security launches and involvement in 14 active SRM programmes.

In August last year, X-Bow entered into a partnership with the US Army, with support from the DoD Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), for a joint investment of $13.9m aimed at developing and testing a new solid rocket motor prototype for the standard-range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS).