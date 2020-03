The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a contract to Warrior Centric Health (WCH) to deliver the first part of a three-phase project to optimise care in military facilities.

Under the contract awarded through the Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR), WCH will deliver the first phase of the project to help the airforce and armed services optimise healthcare for active-duty personnel, retirees, and family in healthcare facilities.

This effort will support the Quadruple Aim Performance Plan of the Military Health Service aimed at improving readiness.

WCH will fulfil the USAF contract with its Warrior Centric Solution Suite that has already been proven to enable civilian healthcare facilities to apply population-based health strategies for optimising care for their communities.

The population-based health solution integrates data science, e-learning, professional credentialing, community outreach, and facility authorisation and will be adopted by the military healthcare facilities.



Warrior Centric Health CEO and co-founder Ron Steptoe said: “Because of the unique stresses of service, Warrior Community patients require their own brand of healthcare.

“It is critically important that the airforce’s civilian staff, military treatment facilities, clinics, and the TriCare networks are educated, trained, and credentialed to provide it.”

To fulfil the three phases of the contract, WCH will initially interview and sign up several military hospitals to pilot the Warrior Centric Solution Suite and document a continuous improvement roadmap to address specialised needs.

The company will also standardise a solution adoption process for all military health facilities.

The latest contract comes as the Defense Health Agency (DHA) is in the process of transitioning the Military Health System under its jurisdiction.

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) will sponsor WCH’s efforts.