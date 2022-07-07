View all newsletters
July 7, 2022

Wave Engine wins USAF’s EWAAC IDIQ to build future technologies

EWAAC allows the contractors to use the $46bn ceiling contracting mechanism over the next ten years.

Wave Engine
The contract enables the rapid delivery of technologies and capabilities. Credit: US Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Maeson L. Elleman.

North American company Wave Engine has secured a position on Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC) of the US Air Force (USAF).

USAF’s EWAAC is an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a ceiling value of up to $46bn.

The multiple-award contract offers a ten-year-long performance period, with additional options.

Wave Engine CEO Daanish Maqbool said: “Wave Engine looks forward to creating the technologies of tomorrow with the support and technical prowess of the USAF.

“With EWAAC, it is exciting to see the emphasis and innovation on the contracting process, which plays a key role in determining the overall speed of technology development and deployment.”

The EWAAC is a contracting method that focuses on providing agility and flexibility for the rapid delivery of capabilities.

This method was introduced by the Agile Weapons Division of the US Armament Directorate to meet future requirements.

With the latest contract, Wave Engine has now joined a group of contractors that are already eligible to deliver technologies and capabilities to different US organisations.

Based in Baltimore, Wave Engine is a company that uses technological developments in the field of propulsion, acoustics and combustion control for the development of next-generation aircraft and propulsion systems.

Last year in Q2, Wave Engine secured a $1m contract from the USAF’s Armament Directorate to develop and demonstrate the Versatile Air-Launched Platform (VALP).

This contract was a part of the USAF’s initiative to develop critical technologies to support future aerial combat operations.

