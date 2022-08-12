Vuzix to provide additional units for waveguide-based HMD system

Vuzix’ customised waveguides. Credit: Vuzix / PRNewswire.

US-based optical technology company Vuzix has secured an order to supply additional pre-production units for an avionics waveguide-based head-mounted display (HMD) system.

The follow-on six-figure order was placed by an unnamed global Tier One aerospace and defence company.

According to Vuzix, the customised HMD waveguide and high-definition (HD) display engine development programme with this customer has progressed to the production stage.

Vuzix has already completed several stages of product development and refinement with the client and is now working to meet the company’s requirements for production roll-out.

Vuzix CEO and president Paul Travers said: “On the heels of last week’s L3Harris announcement, this follow-on order demonstrates that Vuzix is continuing to move forward with several other large aerospace and defence players, in this particular case as they finalise their solution and pursue multiple production opportunities.

“Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) custom waveguide-based projects such as this represent a profitable vehicle for leveraging our extensive optical expertise and intellectual property (IP), as well as our US production facilities.

“We look forward to announcing further developments with this firm, as well as numerous other programmes around Vuzix growing OEM business.”

Vuzix’s waveguides are thin, transparent, optical elements that relay a projected virtual image to the eyes.

The company currently offers its waveguides in two fields of vision (FOV) formats, namely 28˚ and 40˚, which can be configured with larger FOVs.

Designed to fit with a range of form factors, the waveguides are produced from plastic or glass, allowing the images to travel between two surfaces.

Based in Rochester, New York, Vuzix claims to be a leader in optics technology for near-eye displays, as well as one of the world’s largest suppliers of smart glasses.

The company provides full customer-ready solutions, modular sub-systems and full custom waveguides with display engine designs.