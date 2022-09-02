VR Group to provide simulation training system for Hungary’s L-39NG jets

The ground-based training system will allow pilots to train in all weather conditions, during day, as well as at night. Credit: © VR Group/AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE a.s.

Czech aircraft company Aero Vodochody has selected VR Group to provide a ground-based simulation training system for the Hungarian Air Force’s L-39NG trainer jets.

VR Group is a subsidiary of LOM PRAHA, which was established by the Czech Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The training system under this latest contract will be crucial for introducing new L-39NG aircraft into the training process of the Hungarian Air Force.

This ground-based system will provide several simulation tools and equipment, including desktop, progression simulators and full mission simulators, to familiarise and prepare trainee pilots for conducting tactical operations.

The simulator’s display will have a nine-channel system, that will help in projecting the image onto a spherical surface, with a horizontal range of 300° and vertical range of 120°.

It will allow pilots to train in all weather conditions, during day and night, using realistic night-vision goggles.

VR Group board chairman Vít Ryška said: “Our main goal is to remove line between simulation training and flying a real aircraft. We want to make the two phases as close as possible.”

Delivery of training system is part of the associated support services of the Aero Vodochody’s original contract to deliver a total of 12 L-39NG multi-role jet trainers to the Hungarian Defence Forces.

Out of the 12 aircraft, eight will be delivered in trainer configuration while four in reconnaissance configuration.

Delivery of the first aircraft is expected to take place by 2024.

Aero Vodochody Customer Solutions & Support senior director Vít Pavelec said: “In addition, new L-39NG aircraft designed for full-scale training of modern Air Force pilots have recently received ‘full-certification’ and can be registered without restrictions with customers worldwide.”