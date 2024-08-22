The new jets are poised to improve both pilot training and tactical missions following the successful completion of site acceptance tests. Source: Aero Vodochody

Vietnam has made history as the first nation to bring into operation the L-39NG, the latest trainer aircraft from Czech manufacturer Aero Vodochody.

Following site acceptance tests (SAT) conducted at a Vietnamese airbase, the six L-39NG jets were cleared for service, signalling an advancement in Vietnam’s military aviation training and operational capabilities.

The delivery of these aircraft marks the culmination of a handover process, with the final SAT phase involving on-site assembly, functional verification, and test flights. This final approval phase ensures that each aircraft is fully configured and ready for operational deployment.

“I am extremely pleased that the final assembly and flight of the six L-39NGs went well, and our aircraft can now fully serve as a training platform for fighter pilots as well as a tactical platform fulfilling a wide range of missions for the Vietnamese Air Force.,” said Victor Sotona, CEO of Aero Vodochody.

Beyond completing the acceptance tests, the delivery is part of Vietnam’s broader effort to modernise its military forces and enhance the training of its next generation of fighter pilots.

Vietnam is intensifying its military modernisation efforts in response to escalating territorial disputes and China’s military expansion. This is leading to a projected 5.6% compound annual growth rate in its defence budget, which is expected to reach $10.2bn by 2029.

The L-39NG’s compatibility with both Western and Eastern avionics systems positions it as a tool in training pilots for aircraft, including the F-16 and F-35.

The L-39NG contract, awarded in 2021, marked the government’s intent to enhance its air defence capabilities with technology. The aircraft’s combination of modern avionics and combat readiness makes it an asset not just for training but also for light combat and reconnaissance missions.

Approximately 400 companies contribute to the L-39NG’s production, 65% of which are based in the Czech Republic. Aero Vodochody has secured a contract to deliver four L-39NG advanced trainer jets to the Czech Air Force; this deal includes options for four additional jets. The new L-39NGs will replace the ageing L-39C Albatros trainers.