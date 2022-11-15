Aero Vodochody to provide four L-39NG trainers for Czech Air Force

The L-39NG subsonic advanced trainer jet was developed to replace the old L-39 Albatros trainer aircraft. Credit: © AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE a.s.

Aero Vodochody has been selected by state-owned company LOM PRAHA to deliver four new L-39NG advanced military trainer aircraft for the Czech Air Force.

The contract was signed between representatives of both companies on 14 November. It also includes an additional option to procure four more aircraft.

Under this deal, Aero Vodochody is required to hand over the first trainer jet to the Air Force within the initial 28 months of the implementation of the new award.

Apart from four trainer jets, the contract will see Aero Vodochody provide related post-warranty support and equipment to the air force.

It includes flight planning and analysis systems, survival equipment, initial sets of spare parts and consumables, high-altitude equipment, ground equipment, and a ground training system.

The aircraft manufacturer will also provide initial training to the Czech Air Force’s trainee pilots and ground personnel.

LOM PRAHA director Jiří Protiva said: “The reason for the acquisition of the L-39NG is to ensure the continuity of the training of tactical air force pilots on subsonic machines in the training centre of the state enterprise.

“The existing L-39C Albatros, which have been operated by the LOM PRAHA Air Training Centre for 18 years, are reaching the end of their technical life.”

Once delivered, the L-39NG trainer jets will be operated by LOM PRAHA at its Flight Training Centre in Pardubice, Czech Republic.

The aircraft will be primarily used for delivering basic, advanced and basic combat training to the Czech Air Force’s pilots.

Secondary tasks include providing training to the pilots of other countries’ forces, under the Nato Flight Training Europe programme at the Pardubice-based facility, which is one of the two campuses in Europe to train pilots.