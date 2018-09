The US Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has awarded a new contract to global communications company Viasat for in-flight connectivity and broadband services on the Air Force One aircraft.

With a base year award value of $55.6m, the firm-fixed-price contract will provide in-flight connectivity services to the aircraft used to carry the US Government senior leaders and other important passengers.

The agreement will continue for eight years and have one base year with seven 12-month option periods that will take the total cumulative value of the award to $559.8m.



The period of performance for the base year award is expected to continue from 1 September until 31 August next year.

“The distinguished performance of our HAN architecture is representative of the elite capacity, resilience, security, and speed available on Viasat’s global broadband network.”

Building on Viasat’s initial AMSS IIa contract, the current award enables the company to offer more advanced broadband connectivity services with expanded coverage and increased data rates while ensuring increased security, resiliency and flexibility.

Viasat Government Systems president Ken Peterman said: “We are proud to provide US Government senior leaders with a proven in-flight broadband connectivity experience. Our best-in-class connectivity service with advanced cyber protection for secure air-to-ground communication ensures senior leaders are connected, virtually anywhere they fly.

“This contract validates the value of our Hybrid Adaptive Network (HAN) that is continually improving and embracing emergent satellite network capabilities across multiple bands and multiple networks.

“The distinguished performance of our HAN architecture is representative of the elite capacity, resilience, security, and speed available on Viasat’s global broadband network.”

The HAN system uses advanced hybrid terminal technology to facilitate automatic and rapid in-flight network switching across Ku and Ka-band satellite networks, in addition to multiple orbital regimes for optimised global roaming connectivity.