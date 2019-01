US-based firm Vertex Aerospace has been awarded a contract to support the US Air Force’s (USAF) C-12 Huron aircraft programme.

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract has an estimated value of $35m. The cumulative value of the option year award can run to up to $70m.

Under the modification, the company will provide contractor logistics support services to the USAF C-12 fleet.



Work under the contract will be carried out by the company in more than 20 locations throughout the US, Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, and Honduras. The company is expected to complete work by the end of this year.

Vertex contracts and global trade compliance vice-president Nydia Rosado said it is ‘proud to have been given the opportunity to continue its service to the USAF’.

“The C-12 Huron is a military version of an executive passenger and transport aircraft powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-42 turboprop engines.”

Rosado added: “We are extremely pleased with the trust the United States Air Force has placed in Vertex by unilaterally extending our contract.

“We look forward to supporting the airforce’s very important mission for years to come.”

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, US, is serving as the contracting activity.

Manufactured by Raytheon, the C-12 Huron is a military version of an executive passenger and transport aircraft powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-42 turboprop engines.

L-3 Communications Vertex Aerospace is a provider of maintenance and logistical solutions for rotary and fixed wing aircraft for government and private sector customers.

The global aerospace company has supported the USAF’s T-1A, T-38, T-6, and KC-10 programmes in the past.