USSF contracts technology firm Raft to support Space CAMP

Technology consulting firm Raft has won a prime contract with the US Space Force (USSF) to support the Space CAMP software factory.

The contract will see Raft provide engineering services and collaborate with the software factory to develop a multi-environment continuous integration / continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform.

The development of this platform will speed up the deployment of software applications for Delta Units of Space Operations Command (SPOC).

Raft strategy director Rob Murtha said: “Our team is always optimising the things we do to ensure the highest quality output.

“We’re incredibly excited to support Space CAMP in developing a platform to enable agile full-stack software development that will push Space Force’s mission forward.”



Raft and Space CAMP will integrate and partner with the US Department of Defense (DoD)-wide DevSecOps initiative ‘Platform One’.

Platform One provides infrastructure, services and tools for effective and secure application delivery.

Space CAMP’s mission is aimed at developing, integrating and deploying software applications to enhance troop effectiveness.

Raft CTO Bhaarat Sharma said: “We’re excited to leverage our experience building user-centred open-source solutions and onboarding teams to Platform One to accelerate Space CAMP missions within the USSF modernisation ecosystem.”

Teams at Space CAMP use Extreme Programming (XP) techniques such as test-driven development (TDD) and paired programming to ensure the delivery of appropriate capabilities to troops.