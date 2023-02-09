Airmen launch, recover and perform routine systems checks on the A-10 Thunderbolt II at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center. Credit: US Air National Guard, photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan.

The US Air Force (USAF) has announced that the service’s maintenance scheduling module (MSM) has been successfully transitioned to the Cloud One Production (C1P) platform.

The virtual private cloud migration of this Integrated Maintenance Data System (IMDS) MSM was completed on 2 December last year.

Soon after the completion of the cutover on 3 December, the module allowed users to fully rejoin the programme in C1P without any performance issues.

The USAF claimed that as of 20 December, users reported zero instances of poor performance in the new programme.

The migration of MSM has further allowed the service to assess the new Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) migration process, which could be implemented across the Business and Enterprise Systems (BES).

The recent VPC transitioning has allowed the USAF to break down various barriers of usual cloud migration.

Unlike traditional processes involving two similar programmes with their own separate subscription setups, this migration method allows one programme to move into another’s subscription while also carrying its own environment.

According to the USAF, this new process is more cost-efficient and saves programme funding by integrating subscriptions and simplifying file transfers.

In the recent IMDS MSM migration process, MSM carried its own development zone in the C1 Dev, which is different from the IMDS Central Database (CDB).

The USAF claimed that the lessons learnt from the recent activity will allow the service to simply future cloud migration methodologies to further reduce the overall time needed to migrate into the cloud.