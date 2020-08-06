USAF’s 36th CRG hosts exercise Machete Green at Northwest Field

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The US Air Force’s (USAF) 36th Contingency Response Group (CRG) has hosted and completed exercise Machete Green (EMG) at Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

During the exercise, service members from the 36th CRG and the US Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 teamed to open an airfield in a hostile and contested environment.

The 36 CRG enabled 107 personnel to hone their training techniques and procedures, as well as sharpen their skill sets.

The EMG focused on 85 tactical objectives, including airfield survey, setting up defensive-fighting positions and temporary command centre.

Once the CRG’s objectives concluded, the team also trained the airfield withdrawal.



USAF 36th CRG commander Colonel Eric Schmidt said: “This gives us an opportunity to come together and go through our mission sets.

“It’s an opportunity to get some muscle movements on the exercise itself, which would be an airbase opening in a contested environment.

“We are highly specialised. All of these service members are getting an opportunity to do what they do because everyone brings something different to the fight.”

Opening an airbase allows the practice of tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) that are employed in diverse environments.

Completion of the exercise helped personnel to improve sharing procedures with partners and allies, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Schmidt added: “Currently, due to things outside our control, we have to exercise internally, but when restrictions ease in the future, we are looking to partner and build stronger relationships with our host-nation partners.

“One of the CRG’s primary goals is to bring the Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self Defense Force) and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) into these exercises.”

During the next exercise, the CRG commander plans to focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster response to provide personnel with an opportunity to work and train together.