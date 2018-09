A T-6A Texan II military trainer aircraft deployed with the US Air Force’s (USAF) 12th Flying Training Wing has crashed near Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio, Texas.

The two pilots, who are reported to have suffered minor injuries, were safely ejected from the aircraft and transported to the Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA)-Randolph Medical Clinic.

The extent of damage to the mall in San Antonio is currently being evaluated.



The 12th Flying Training Wing commander colonel Mark Robinson has ordered for the suspension of T-6A Texan II flying training at JBSA-Randolph.

Robinson has set up an interim safety board to evaluate the incident and preserve evidence until a formal safety board is established.

Robinson said: “We are grateful to the community and the first responders who rushed to help our airmen at the site of the crash.

“While we can’t rule out any specific cause, initial indications do not give us reason to believe that the on board oxygen generation system (OBOGS) is a factor in today’s accident. We are pleased to confirm that our pilots were treated and released from our medical facility.”

On 1 February, the USAF’s 19th Air Force commander major general Patrick Doherty directed an operational pause for all T-6 Texan II trainers following several unexplained physiological events at the Columbus Air Force Base (AFB) in Mississippi, the Vance AFB in Oklahoma, and the Sheppard AFB in Texas.

The pause was lifted on 27 February following the collection and evaluation of operational flight test data.

The T-6A Texan II joint primary aircraft training system (JPATS) has been developed by Hawker Beechcraft (former Raytheon Aircraft Company) for by the USAF and the US Navy under a contract awarded in 1996.