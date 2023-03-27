A B-52 from carries a prototype of the AGM-183A ARRW for its first captive carry flight. Credit: US Air Force photo by Christopher Okula/Edwards Air Force Base.

The US Air Force (USAF) has carried out the second test-launch of a fully operational prototype of hypersonic air-launched rapid response weapon (ARRW) system.

The missile test was performed on 13 March, off the coast of southern California, US.

It was executed by the USAF’s 412th Test Wing, assigned under the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, California.

As part of the latest test event, the second all-up round AGM-183A ARRW was released from a USAF B-52H Stratofortress long-range bomber aircraft.

After being separated from the aircraft, the missile system successfully achieved various test objectives.

The data gathered from this test will be used by the ARRW team engineers and testers to carry out future analysis.

According to the USAF, the latest test aimed to improve the ‘end-to-end performance’ of the hypersonic missile.

The first all-up-round AGM-183A ARRW test was held in December last year. It also achieved all its mission objectives.

During the test, the weapon system was launched from B-52H aircraft and it followed the required flight path and then detonated in the terminal area.

The long-range hypersonic AGM-183A ARRW has been designed to enhance the precision-strike capabilities of the USAF.

Developed by Lockheed Martin, the weapon system can be used to conduct rapid response strikes against a wide range of protected land targets.

The ARRW system can travel at high speeds, which is greater than the speed of sound, further allowing the US forces and commanders to hit different time-sensitive and high value targets in contested scenarios.

In December last year, the USAF airmen successfully validated a standard procedure for loading the ARRW system onto the B-52H aircraft.