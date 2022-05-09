View all newsletters
May 9, 2022

USAF and RNZAF to participate in Exercise Nocturnal Reach

The USAF’s MC-130J aircraft and RNZAF’s C-130 Hercules aircraft will take part in the exercise.

RNZAF exercise
US Ambassador Tom Udall visits RNZAF base Whenuapai to meet USAF AND RNZAF participants in exercise Nocturnal Reach. Credit: New Zealand Defence Force.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF) and the US Air Force (USAF) personnel and aircraft are set to participate in the Exercise Nocturnal Reach.

Taking place later this month, Nocturnal Reach will involve a series of day and night-time flying exercises.

The training will be based at RNZAF Base Auckland and RNZAF Base Woodbourne near Blenheim, New Zealand.

The annual exercise is a New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) Readiness Training Activity.

It develops the proficiency of the participating crew to conduct day and night tactical missions for carrying out complex missions in adverse conditions.

During the exercise, the USAF Special Operations Command’s (SOC) MC-130J Commando II aircraft will practise together with RNZAF’s C-130 Hercules aircraft.

The exercise will also witness the participation of personnel from USAF and from RNZAF’s Number 40 Transport Squadron.

The training will include tactical flying, night-vision training, military freefall jumps, equipment airdrops, and various low-level flying exercises, which will enhance interoperability between the militaries of the two nations and help in maintaining the crew’s readiness.

According to the RNZAF, conducting high-quality training exercises is important for the NZDF personnel, as the training improves their ability to respond during deployments.

The training conducted with partner nations also allows the New Zealand forces to integrate the capabilities together as a team along with enhanced execution of realistic and difficult operations.

