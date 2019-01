The US Air Force’s (USAF) Officer Training School (OTS) is merging the training programmes for line and non-line officers to phase out the Total Force Officer Training and Commissioned Officer Training courses by the end of this year.

Beginning this month, OTS will conduct merged classes by rolling out a combined eight-week course, which will offer an off-ramp for a limited number of non-line specialties.

OTS commandant colonel Pete Bailey said: “The purpose for this change is twofold. First, we are ensuring the best leadership training is offered to all who attend OTS, in a setting which better mirrors the environment in which they will serve.



“Also, this change assists in the development of a more resilient organisation, which is effectively resourced to meet both steady state and surge requirements of the total force.”

“With the initiative, OTS can increase its officer production capacity from around 2,700 graduates per year to 3,300 with a surge capability of up to 3,800.”

According to 24th Training Squadron commander lieutenant colonel Erick Saks, the OTS ‘One Syllabus for One Officer’ concept involves shifting away from the existing three-training squadron construct to a more efficient two-training squadron model to enhance the quantity and quality of its officers.

In addition, the new model allows students to train alongside officers, providing a shared foundation for both line and non-line officers.

Bailey added: “Producing good officers and good leaders is not only a force multiplier, but will also help revitalise the organisation that we take to war, which is the squadron.”