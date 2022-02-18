Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
February 18, 2022

USAF to phase out Multi-Domain Warfare Officer (130) career field

The move will affect 136 Total Force Airmen in the active component.

USAF
Multi-Domain Warfare Officer (13O) career field was formed in 2018. Credit: US Air Force photo by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy/US Indo-Pacific Command/Flickr.

The US Air Force (USAF) is set to phase out the Multi-Domain Warfare Officer (13O) career field to focus on training in multi-domain capabilities.

The phase-out will involve 136 Total Force Airmen assigned in the active component, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve.

Air Force staff chief general CQ Brown, Jr said: “We must be prepared to face future conflicts with our joint and combined partners, and the knowledge Multi-Domain Warfare Officers bring to the fight is too critical to confine to a single career field.

“To continue outpacing near-peer adversaries, we must reinforce all Air Force members’ multi-domain expertise.”

The USAF will work to improve its professional education and force structure.

This will allow the airmen to apply operational concepts and contribute to Joint All-Domain Operations instead of focusing on one core Air Force Specialty Code.

Eligible officers are scheduled to meet the LAF-X Colonel central selection board between 29 March to 14 April 2022, following which the transition will be initiated.

Multi-Domain Warfare Officers will receive guidance from commanders during the reassignment process.

US Air Force operations staff deputy chief and training and readiness director major general Albert Miller added: “We want to utilise the depth of knowledge and experience that our Multi-Domain Warfare Officers bring to the fight and to the maximum extent possible need their help to train and educate Airmen to fight and win against a peer threat in all domains.”

In 2018, the Multi-Domain Warfare Officer (13O) career field was formed under the Multi-Domain Command and Control Implementation Plan.

Related Companies
Precision Flight Controls

Advanced Flight Simulators for Military Training

Visit Profile
Current Analysis IT Connection

Analysis of IT Equipment for the Airforce Industry

Visit Profile
Flight Simulators Limited

Comprehensive Simulation Equipment for Military Aircraft

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU