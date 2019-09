The US Air Mobility Command’s (AMC) Mobility Guardian readiness exercise has started at Fairchild Air Force Base, Spokane, Washington, US.

Mobility Guardian 2019 is hosted by the 92nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings and will involve aircraft and personnel from the US and 29 international partners.

The US will be represented by 46 aircraft in the three-week exercise, which started on 8 September. More than 4,000 US and international airforce, army, navy and marine corps aviators will participate in Mobility Guardian 2019.

The training will involve platforms such as KC-10 Extender, C-5 Super Galaxy, KC-135 Stratotanker, C-17 Globemaster III and C-130H/J Hercules.

The training exercises will be carried out at Fairchild AFB and other training areas.



AMC commander general Maryanne Miller said: “Unmatched rapid global mobility exists because of the ready and resilient airmen who execute the mission day in and day out.

“Training exercises such as Mobility Guardian are critical to ensuring our airmen are able to keep AMC’s promise to always be there for those who depend on us, both today and tomorrow.”

The scenarios will involve threats encountered by forces in the current and future conflicts. They will focus on AMC’s core competencies, including airlift, air refuelling, aeromedical evacuation and global air mobility support.

Mobility Guardian will allow forces to train in real-world ‘contested, degraded and operationally-limited environments’.

The training will cover areas such as forcible entry, seize an airfield, strategic deterrence, aeromedical evacuation and support for humanitarian relief.

Mobility Guardian exercise director lieutenant colonel Joseph Monaco said: “The future of warfare will be increasingly joint. This exercise is an unparalleled opportunity to develop joint-minded airmen who can integrate seamlessly with soldiers, sailors and marines to compete and, if necessary, win amidst great power adversaries.”

The exercise focuses on improving capabilities of the forces to operate as part of an integrated team.

Mobility Guardian will improve interoperability between the US and participating countries. The readiness exercise is conducted every two years.